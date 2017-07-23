Forest department today stopped maintenance and beautification of plants and trees along road dividers and junctions due to lack of funds for the work. The funds that the department used to receive from Public Works Department(PWD) for the work have been stopped since last few months.

In Ponda workers of Forest department were seen uprooting and removing hoardings from PWD roads and properties. When contacted Forest official said, “We are removing the boards and hoardings as they give an impression that the work of maintenance is responsibility of Forest department.”