Home Events LADIES NIGHT at Planet Hollywood, Utorda on Oct 25 Events LADIES NIGHT at Planet Hollywood, Utorda on Oct 25 By Digital Goa - October 24, 2017, 5 :39 pm LADIES NIGHT Flavour Featuring NAVIN X RYAN NOGAR PEPE On Oct 25 At PLANET HOLLYWOOD BEACH RESORT UTORDA, GOA FREE COCKTAILS & SHORTS FOR THE LADIES CONTACT: +918326751000 Entry Permitted to 21 years and above