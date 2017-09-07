Home Breaking News Land transferred to WRD for 20 MLD water supply project to Porvorim Land transferred to WRD for 20 MLD water supply project to Porvorim By Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 10 :24 am Land transferred to WRD for 20 MLD water supply project to Porvorim - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS CM allocates Additional Portfolios to his council of ministers Team Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 11 :47 am Garbage is the problem of all Goans – CM Digital Goa - September 6, 2017, 10 :02 pm Goan youth should apply for WRD contractor licences – WRD minister Digital Goa - September 6, 2017, 5 :34 pm Home delivery service for smart card driving licenses & RC books launched Digital Goa - September 5, 2017, 6 :20 pm