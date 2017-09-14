Home News Laundry of all govt hospitals & GMC out sourced News Laundry of all govt hospitals & GMC out sourced By Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 10 :28 pm Goa Govt has given work order to private party for laundry of all govt hospitals including GMC. Centralised laundry has been out sourced. Tender process begun for bringing 25 motorcycle ambulances, says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Silent rally held at Vasco in support of Rohingya Muslims Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 10 :22 pm Government will activate kidney transplant facility in GMC Hospital – Health Minister Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 5 :01 pm Ameya Abhyankar appointed Secretary of Goa Public Service Commission Digital Goa - September 14, 2017, 4 :59 pm MP Sawaikar assures to discuss airport parking land issue with CM Digital Goa - September 13, 2017, 10 :10 pm