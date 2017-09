Common man in Goa is unsafe as minister Vinod Palyekar himself feels threatened by drug dealers. Ministers statement clearly indicates that law and order in Goa is in doldrums. CM should clarify, demands Aam Aadmi Party. Statement of Palyekar raises serious question about law and order in Goa. Minister and CM should name the politicians and drug dealers involved in drugs because Palyekar has made statement that he knows who is involved, says AAP.