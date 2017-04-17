The Learn Marathon!

10 day summer camp full of Art and Science!

Learn Via Experiments will be conducting “The Learn Marathon”, a 10 day summer camp full of Art and Science! Learn innovative ways to use paper and glue to make fascinating pieces of craft while you learn the fundamental concepts of science from fun and exciting experiments.

Learn the laws of gravity by watching cartoon characters fall from cliffs in funny scientific cartoons! If that’s not enough, add in quizzing, math, and a whole variety of lectures to the list! For ages 6-11.

Camp is from 20th April to 1st May, everyday from 3pm till 5pm (except Sundays). Fees for the camp are Rs.1,000. For more instructions and registration, please contact 9822152106 or register online at www.lvegoa.cf

Photography: Course aimed at getting you off Auto mode! Learn all basic concepts of photography and light management to get the best sunsets and faces! Understand how to make the best use of compact cameras before learning everything about higher end DSLRs. For ages 12-16. Course from 20th April till 1st May, everyday from 4pm- 6pm. (except on Sundays) Fees for the couse are Rs. 500.

Robotics: Every kid loves to drive RC cars. Now, learn how to make them! A basics course in Robotics for students of ages 12 – 16. All kits will be provided and can be taken home. From 20th April till 1st May, everyday from 4pm till 6pm. (Except Sundays). Fee for the course is Rs. 2000 inclusive of cost of kit.

Address: 2nd Floor, Kamat Metropolis, Behind Caculo Mall, Above Caculo Ford, St. Inez, Panjim.

For queries, please contact – Oum Kuvelkar : 9405921632

Atharva Kenkre: 9822152106.