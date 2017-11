Goods worth Rs 60,000 were seized by legal metrology department from three different establishments in Panaji. 165 packages of soap worth Rs 8,000 were seized from a supermarket in Junta House in Panaji while 8 packages of various brand of protein supplement worth Rs 56,000 were seized from a protein supplement dealer in Madhuban complex, St Inez. The department also booked enforcement case against a bar and restaurant located near Vishal Megamart for unverified measures.