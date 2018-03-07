Legal notice has been served today on the Chief Secretary of Goa over the three member Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) constituted to handle the day today affairs in the running of the Government in the absence of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar informed Social Activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues.

Demanding that the order constituting the CAC be rescinded Rodrigues added, “ Chief Secretary should immediately get the Cabinet Advisory Committee disbanded and restrain it from exercising powers and functions beyond the ministries allocated to each.”