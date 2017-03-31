Have you ever wanted to build your very own Transformer? Learn how to construct it, at this Lego Workshop that will show you how to make hinges, gears, ball and socket joints, and stable joints. 15 year old Manaas Jain who has previously conducted LEGO workshops in IIT Gandhinagar and Flame University, will be hosting it. Besides Manaas, is 7 year old Saipranav Gandhi, who will also undertake sessions on LEGO Joining Techniques.

For more information call 9545008495 or check out https://www.facebook.com/legogoa

Fees: Rs 500

Location: Hedgewar School, Bambolim

Dates: April 7 – April 13

Timing: 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm

Eligibility: Anyone above 10 years of age, who has played with LEGO.

Batch size: 25 individuals.

Last date to apply is April 3.