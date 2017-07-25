While conceding that not enough attention is given to Vigilance Department leading to more cases of corruption amongst government employees, he assured to strengthen the department by introducing flying squad. He also announced that all the vigilance cases against government employees pending for more than 5 years will be closed.

However, cases involving fraud, financial irregularities and sexual harassment cases will not be given this relaxation. More than 50 percent cases pending before Vigilance Department will get closed after implementing this rule.