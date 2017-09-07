In the wake of drowning incidents, particularly in Calangute; Drishti Lifesaving Services has issued public advisory against swimming in the sea in the night or under the influence of alcohol. In the past five days, three incidents have taken place leading to the drowning of four persons, where victims have ventured into the sea under nightfall. In two cases the victims entered the sea in the early hours of 3am. Drishti stated that its 600 -strong lifeguard force man Goa’s beaches between 7am and 6pm every day. “Poor visibility in the night and under water currents adds to the complexity. If under the influence of alcohol, make sure you do not venture into the sea at any point of time during the night or day,” the advisory states.