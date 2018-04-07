Beach shack owners in Goa and lifeguard services operator have been asked to be vigilant in the wake of an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawler.Barge owners are also maintaining round-the-clock surveillance to avert any terror attack.

The state tourism department has asked the sole lifeguard services operator and shack owners to maintain extra vigil and watch out for any suspicious activity on beaches. Goa had yesterday issued an alert to vessels and casinos operating off the state’s coast following an intelligence input about possible arrival of terrorists on board a fishing trawle