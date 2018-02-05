Light rain showers expected in Goa on Feb 6 – 7 By Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :14 pm There are possibilities of light rain showers(5mm to 10mm) over Goa, South Konkan and South Madhya Maharashtra around February 6 and 7 as per the weather predictions of Indian Meteorological department. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Crocodile rescued from unused well at Navelim, Sakhali Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 10 :24 pm 25 bike ambulances to be launched on Feb 8 Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :31 pm Light rain showers expected in Goa on Feb 6 – 7 Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :14 pm Digital payments alone cannot stop corruption – GITP Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 10 :21 pm