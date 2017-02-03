Home Breaking News Liquor ban has come into force from 5 pm today & will... Liquor ban has come into force from 5 pm today & will remain till Feb 5.Vehicle searches to be intensified as govt machinery gears up for polls By Team Digital Goa - February 3, 2017, 11 :58 am Liquor ban has come into force from 5 pm today & will remain till Feb 5.Vehicle searches to be intensified as govt machinery gears up for polls NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike425FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS Putting Notice on EC Website was wrong procedure – Parrikar Team Digital Goa - February 2, 2017, 7 :53 pm Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley Presents Economic Survey 2016-17 in the Parliament Team Digital Goa - January 31, 2017, 2 :00 pm Goa Elections 2017: BJP Releases Manifesto, Focus On Jobs, Tourism Team Digital Goa - January 29, 2017, 10 :13 pm MG Party Releases Manifesto Team Digital Goa - January 28, 2017, 10 :12 pm