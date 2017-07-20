The government today said that the revenue loss to the government due to Supreme Courts ban on liquor on highway outlets was estimated to be to the tune of Rs. 7 crore.

The expected loss on non collection towards renewal of licence fees is estimated at Rs 200 lakhs, while on VAT collected on retail sale of liquor for consumption is expected to be Rs 500 lakhs. Government has issued instructions granting three years time period for the affected licencee to shift their premises, and also to dispose off existing stock of liquor to wholeseller or any other operative licencee, within a stipulated time period.

Further, Government has initiated the process of filing a review petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court seeking specific relief to Goa State stated the written reply presented before the assembly.