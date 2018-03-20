Local arrested with ganja worth Rs 34,000 By Digital Goa - March 20, 2018, 10 :23 pm Margao police arrested a local with ganja worth Rs 34,000. One Christopher Diniz Rodriguez was apprehended with 114 grams of narcotic drug ganja near Municipality garden Margao. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Local arrested with ganja worth Rs 34,000 Digital Goa - March 20, 2018, 10 :23 pm Govt sets March 31 as deadline for liquor license renewals Digital Goa - March 20, 2018, 9 :29 pm Avinash Rai Khanna appointed as state president of Goa BJP Digital Goa - March 20, 2018, 9 :12 pm We are apologetic that the people suffered yesterday – Truck owners association Digital Goa - March 20, 2018, 8 :41 pm