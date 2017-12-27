Local arrested with Rs 11,000 worth Ganja By Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 9 :21 pm A youth from Quepem has been arrested today for being in possession of narcotic drugs worth Rs 11,000. Twenty year Faruque Zikka from Tilamol was arrested by Konkan railway police for being in possession of 115 gram of ganja. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mamlatdar stays sluice gate lease auction process in St Andre area Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :36 pm High level of pollution in Mandovi is result of ‘Casinoisation’ – AAP Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :11 pm Reconstitution of GSPCB challenged in HC Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 10 :06 pm Local arrested with Rs 11,000 worth Ganja Digital Goa - December 27, 2017, 9 :21 pm