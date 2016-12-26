The Goa Lokayukta Justice P.K.Misra today commenced the preliminary inquiry into the complaint filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues and Margao based activist Jose Maria Miranda over the Outline Development Plan (ODP) for Margao and Ponda being prepared by the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) headed by former Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho.

SGPDA Chairman Mauvin Godinho and Member Secretary Ashok Kumar today sought three weeks time to file their reply, but Lokayukta Justice Misra directed that records relating to consultations on the ODP held with the Margao Municipal Council and the Ponda Municipal Council be produced by tomorrow.

Adjourning the hearing to December 28th the Lokayukta has also directed the SGPDA to produce the records relating to issuance of notices to all members of the SGPDA for the meeting held on 15th December 2016 and subsequent meetings scheduled if any.

Rodrigues has sought that the bank accounts and details of assets acquired by Mauvin Godinho be thoroughly probed from the date he was appointed Chairman of the SGPDA on 31st July 2015.