Home Breaking News Lokayukta declares names of 3 ministers & 8 MLAs for not filing... Lokayukta declares names of 3 ministers & 8 MLAs for not filing assets By Digital Goa - December 9, 2017, 12 :51 pm Lokayukta declares names of 3 ministers & 8 MLAs for not filing assets - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Offence registered against management of Candolim hotel for minor drowning case Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 10 :58 pm Maharashtra replaces Goa in lowest tobacco smoking prevalence: Global Adult Tobacco Survey Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 10 :54 pm Goa to enlist consultancy firm HSCC for state health projects Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 9 :49 pm Margao Shadow Council alleges scam in garbage collection of MMC Digital Goa - December 8, 2017, 9 :18 pm