Home Breaking News Lokayukta finds serious defects in 16 driving schools of Tiswadi. Notice issues. Lokayukta finds serious defects in 16 driving schools of Tiswadi. Notice issues. By Digital Goa - October 25, 2017, 10 :13 am Lokayukta finds serious defects in 16 driving schools of Tiswadi. Notice issues. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa to host first LGBT parade on Oct 28 Digital Goa - October 24, 2017, 8 :25 pm CCTV Cameras to be installed across Cujira Complex Digital Goa - October 24, 2017, 8 :06 pm Korgao woman died after being hit by Maharashtra vehicle at Ugvem Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 9 :58 pm Apna Ghar gets Rs 5.5 Cr facelift Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 9 :55 pm