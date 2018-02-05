Home News Lokayukta new premises at Ribandar to be operational from Feb 12 News Lokayukta new premises at Ribandar to be operational from Feb 12 By Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :39 pm Institution of Goa Likayukta will be functioning from the new premises located on the first floor of the new building (west side) GIM, Old GMC building at Ribandar with effect from February 12, 2018 - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Crocodile rescued from unused well at Navelim, Sakhali Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 10 :24 pm 25 bike ambulances to be launched on Feb 8 Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :31 pm Light rain showers expected in Goa on Feb 6 – 7 Digital Goa - February 5, 2018, 9 :14 pm Digital payments alone cannot stop corruption – GITP Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 10 :21 pm