Home Breaking News Low turn out in Panaji & Valpoi bypolls. 70% voted in Panaji... Low turn out in Panaji & Valpoi bypolls. 70% voted in Panaji as against 77.06% in last elections & Valpoi recorded 79.8% as against 86.29 last time By Digital Goa News - August 24, 2017, 10 :02 am Low turn out in Panaji & Valpoi bypolls. 70% voted in Panaji as against 77.06% in last elections & Valpoi recorded 79.8% as against 86.29 last time - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Bike thief arrested by Vasco police Digital Goa - August 23, 2017, 10 :43 pm Bypolls : Final Polling figures stand at Panaji 70% and Valpoi 79.8% Team Digital Goa - August 23, 2017, 6 :48 pm Byelections: Voting percentage at 12am – Panaji 34.65%, Valpoi 40.02% Team Digital Goa - August 23, 2017, 10 :54 am Fisherman union cautions the government against going ahead with tripartite MoU on river nationalisation Digital Goa - August 21, 2017, 10 :34 pm