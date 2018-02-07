Children’s Court at Panaji granted anticipatory bail to Principal of Loyola High School Margao today in the alleged student assault matter. A criminal complaint was registered at the Margao Police Station on Jan 31 against the Principal of Loyola High School Margao for allegedly assaulting a minor student .
According to the complaint, the student aged 13 years, studying in the high school was allegedly assaulted in the school premises on January 27, 2018.
Loyola Principle granted anticipatory bail in student assault matter
