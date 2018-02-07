Children’s Court at Panaji granted anticipatory bail to Principal of Loyola High School Margao today in the alleged student assault matter. A criminal complaint was registered at the Margao Police Station on Jan 31 against the Principal of Loyola High School Margao for allegedly assaulting a minor student .

According to the complaint, the student aged 13 years, studying in the high school was allegedly assaulted in the school premises on January 27, 2018.