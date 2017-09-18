After over a week’s operation, the very controversial MV Lucky 7 vessel was finally pulled out from its grounded location off Miramar beach today. It was however stranded on moving 300 mtrs away from the beach and hit the sand bar owing to the low tide.

With rough weather and strong winds hampering the towing operation, the salvors of M/s VMS Marine LLC are hopeful to resume tomorrow morning. “The vessel has moved 300 mtrs off the beach but rough weather is hampering the operation. We will pull it further tomorrow when the tide is favourable,” said one of the salvors, who is a part of the towing operation.

Heavy rains, adverse weather and snapping of the rope between the vessel and a tug boat had delayed the salvaging operation for nearly three days.