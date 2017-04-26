Home News Luizinho Should Step Down as GPCC President – Trojano News Luizinho Should Step Down as GPCC President – Trojano By Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 11 :27 am Luizinho should step down as GPCC president as Digvijay Singh has admitted publicly that it was a mistake on part of the party not to avoid alliance with Goa Forward said General Secretary and spokesperson of Congress Party Trojano D’mello. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Speech by the President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee at the 29th Convocation of... Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 10 :48 pm Ban on recruitment in educational institutions in Goa lifted Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 11 :19 am Panchayat elections in Goa advanced to June 17 Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 11 :12 am Come out with roadmap for effective health services by May 15: Rane Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 10 :58 am