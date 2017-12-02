Owing to the cyclone warning issued by IMD across parts of south India and the resulting weather and sea conditions the floating docks set up at the Airport Ferry Terminal being erected by Drishti Marine in Vasco have been temporarily dismantled and brought back to shore in an effort to protect the material and structure. Once the weather and sea conditions are favourable the same will be assembled back and erected. Ferry operations remain suspended till weather is clear stated a press release by Drishti marine.