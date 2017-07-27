Maand Culture Scheme will be introduced in the state by end of August to give a boost to folk art forms said Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude. The minister also said that cultural exchange programs between Goa and Hawaii in US and Seychelles in East Africa are in pipeline.
The minister also informed that the cultural merit marks policy will be introduced by the government on the same lines as merit marks for sports.
Maand Culture Scheme for promotion of folk culture by August end – Art & Culture Minister
