Karnataka has asked Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to indicate a tentative date for holding a meeting between Karnataka, Goa and Maharasthra Chief Ministers for resovling the Mahadayi water dispute amicably.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a letter to the Goa Chief Minister on Wednesday, appealed to Mr. Parrikar to indicate a tentative date for peaceful resolution of the water dispute between the three riparian states