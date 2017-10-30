Home Breaking News Maharashtra native arrested with Rs 55,000 ganja in Panaji Maharashtra native arrested with Rs 55,000 ganja in Panaji By Digital Goa - October 30, 2017, 11 :23 am Maharashtra native arrested with Rs 55,000 ganja in Panaji - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Supreme Court issues notice on Goa Foundation application for cap reduction Team Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :37 pm Train services restored on Konkan Railway route Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :03 pm 45% Panchayats in Goa identified as economically weaker Panchayats Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 10 :01 pm Balrath employees demand regularisation of service, warn of strike if demands not met Digital Goa - October 26, 2017, 9 :51 pm