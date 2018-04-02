A facilitation center was launched by Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane at the Goa Medical College and Hospital for the benefit of patients from Maharashtra more specifically the neighbouring Sindhudurg district.

The patients who have enrolled under Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Jan Aarogya Yojna (MJPJAY) initiative of Maharashtra government are now entitled for health services at GMC hospital. The patients are expected to carry their ration cards with them to avail the services.

“Maharashtra government will reimburse the amount to the Goa government for the health services availed by Maharashtra patients,” said Rane.