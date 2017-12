Maharashtra has replaced Goa in lowest prevalence of tobacco smoking, a 2016-17 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) has found. The survey was done on 74,037 people in country, including 3,141 from Maharashtra. From 2009-10 to 2016-17, Maharashtra’s smoking prevalence dropped to 3.8 per cent, followed by Goa, which is at 4.2 per cent.