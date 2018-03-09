Maharashtra youth arrested in car theft case By Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :07 pm Maharashtra native allegedly involved in car theft case at Mapusa was nabbed by Goa police from Nasik. Mahesh Lahane(19) was arrested by Mapusa Police for stealing a car from Mapusa. Police have also attached the stolen car. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No clarity on govt front over mining issue – MLA Lobo Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :58 pm 54 illegal structures occupying 15,000 sq mtr of land at Calangute to be demolished... Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :31 pm Maharashtra youth arrested in car theft case Digital Goa - March 9, 2018, 9 :07 pm EDC announces 3 entrepreneurship development initiatives Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 10 :56 pm