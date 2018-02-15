State Mahila Congress has given 15 days ultimatum to the Goa government to implement the subsidized coconut scheme in all the horticulture outlets in the state.
Mahila Congress members lead by Pratima Coutinho went to different horticulture outlets to do a reality check about the subsidy scheme and found that the coconuts were not available in most of the outlets except Margao and Fatorda.
