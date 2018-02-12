Goa Mahila Congress today gave a deadline of 7 days to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is also the Home Minister to suspend and arrest PSI Gautam Shetkar for alleged involvement in constable Arsela Parsekar suicide case. “Mahila Congress will take the fight to the streets if their demands are not met,” said Mahila Congress Leader Pratima Coutinho.

The Goa police department has transferred the case of alleged suicide of a lady police constable to the Crime Branch.