Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress workers lead by Adv Pratima Coutinho today held morcha on police headquarters in Panaji demanding arrest of PSI Gautam Shetkar, accused of abetting suicide of lady police constable Ursala Parcekar. Shetkar was transferred to GRP after pressure from govt.

Mahila congress met Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Panaji demanding justice for lady constable Arsela Parcekar who committed suicide and the suspension of the PSI who is allegedly accused of being responsible for her suicide.