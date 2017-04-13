Elevated to the new role to support Govt’s Digital India and Make in India mission

MAIT, the apex body representing India’s IT hardware, training and R&D service sectors today announced the elevation of Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, Director – (Member on Board) at Synegra EMS Ltd. as President during the Executive Council Meeting on 13th April, 2017.

Nitin has been part of the MAIT’s management team in the past and has had a string of successful associations with various industry bodies starting off with Verna Industries Association (VIA), he has also headed diverse industry and social organizations like Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), Vidya Vikas Mandal (VVM), Goa Management Association (GMA) and now will be succeeding Ms Debjani Ghosh for a President’s role at MAIT. In his new role, Mr. Kunkolienker will help MAIT catalyze the growth aspirations of IT hardware sector in India.

Mr. Harish Krishnan, Managing Director, Public Affairs & Strategic Engagements at Cisco India & SAARC was appointed as Vice President of MAIT to further support Digital India and Make in India mission.

Speaking on the appointment Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT and Director – (Member on Board) at Synegra EMS Ltd. said, “I am excited to take on new role at an interesting juncture of time when Digital India vision is about to take off and it is opportune time to align the government policies with the industry requirements to make India a successful manufacturing hub for IT hardware. It is time for IT hardware industry in India to tap new opportunities and with MAIT being the apex body for IT hardware I look forward to working with the entire hardware ecosystem in India as we embark on this exciting journey.”

“It’s great to have Nitin elevated to the President role at MAIT. Nitin has demonstrated his ability to drive growth and has delivered results for us in the past. I am confident he will add value and extend MAIT’s growth to the new charter” said Ms Debjani Ghosh, Outgoing President, MAIT.

Photo caption: Ms. Debjani Ghosh, Outgoing President, MAIT handing over Presidency to Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, Director – (Member on Board), Synegra EMC Ltd.

About MAIT

MAIT was set up in 1982 for purposes of scientific, educational and IT Industry promotion, Representing Hardware, Training, R&D & Hardware Design and other associated service segments of the Indian IT Industry. MAIT’s charter is to develop a globally competitive Indian IT Industry, promote the usage of IT in India, strengthen the role of IT in national economic development, promote business through international alliances, promote quality consciousness in the IT Industry and transform the Indian IT Industry into a world-class industry. MAIT is recognized by both Govt. and Industry for its role in the growth & development of the IT Hardware industry in India and has emerged as a strong & effective mouthpiece of the industry.