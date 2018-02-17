Major fire at multistoried building at Morod, Mapusa By Digital Goa - February 17, 2018, 9 :23 pm Major fire has been reported at multistoried building named Essar at Morod , Mapusa. A number of shops have been gutted in fire. Fire tenders are at the site trying to douse off the fire. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Gujarat native nabbed with Rs 24,000 worth liquor by Railway Police Digital Goa - February 17, 2018, 9 :50 pm Major fire at multistoried building at Morod, Mapusa Digital Goa - February 17, 2018, 9 :23 pm KTC Electric buses put on 45 days trial run Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 10 :38 pm Sanjivani sugar factory closed for repairs for past 3 days, farmers suffer Digital Goa - February 16, 2018, 9 :22 pm