Home Breaking News Malegao man accused of killing & burning wife held in Vasco Malegao man accused of killing & burning wife held in Vasco By Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 12 :21 pm Malegao man accused of killing & burning wife held in Vasco - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS MGP is not part of NDA: MGP President Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 9 :04 pm KTC resumed bus service to Maharashtra after 4 days break Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 8 :51 pm Proposing simultaneous polls without draft bill as basis is dangerous- Shantataram Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 8 :52 pm Govt. to constitute committee to decide guidelines for awards Team Digital Goa - October 20, 2017, 6 :57 pm