Formerly owned by disgraced liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the iconic Kingfisher villa in North Goa’s upscale Candolim beach village may undergo a name change.

Speaking to reporters during the unveiling of the three-acre property, its new owner, actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi, who is the promoter of Viiking Ventures Pvt. Ltd., said that a change of name was an eventuality, but he also hinted that no name has been finalised for the palatial villa and its adjoining grounds yet.

“Eventually it should, but there is no plan as such as of now. I have not yet finalised any name as such,” Joshi said.