Tiswadi mamlatdar today issued orders to stay the annual auction of sluice gate(Manos) of five major tenant associations of Neura, Mandur, Azossim and Caramboolim area on account of damage to sluice gates and bunds as well as deliberate flooding of khazan fields.The Khazan Action Committee(KAC) had demanded that all the auctions scheduled in December end of the sluice gates in the St Andre area be postponed as virtually entire khazan field was flooded by saline water which they alleged was a deliberate act to raise more money from auction.