Core committee appointed to implement Supreme Court order regarding banning of liquor outlets within 500 meters on the highways held a meet today.

The committee decided not to renew licences of bars and liquor shops along highways from 1 April.

All Mamlatdars have been asked to submit preliminary report by 20 February about locations of Bars and shops along the state and national highways.

Meanwhile Goa Liquor traders association will hold a meeting on Saturday, 11 Feb to decide the future course of action about the proposed ban on liquor shops.