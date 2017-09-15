Mapusa police has booked a Ganganagar Khorlim resident for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old minor girl at her residence while her father was out of station for medical treatment.According to Mapusa police the incident occurred on September 11 at about 10.30 pm when the accused forcibly entered the house of the victim girl and forcibly asked for the sexual favours. After protest by the girl he left the house. Sources said that the father of the victim had met with an accident after which he traveled to Belgaum for medical treatment along with his son.

After the return of her father on September 14, the minor girl narrated the incident to him and he later filed the police complaint.