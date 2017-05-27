Home News Man dies after being hit by two wheeler at Morjim News Man dies after being hit by two wheeler at Morjim By Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 11 :49 am One Dyaneshwar Poke from Poke Wada, Morjim who was hit by a Pulsar bike on May 25 succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital. Poke was walking on the road when he was hit by a Pulsar bike driven by one Navin Naik(23). - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Parrikar Govt is acting selectively on mining scam- Congress Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 12 :05 pm Manohar Parrikar to lunch with tribals, cow-herders Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 11 :50 am Complaints filed against prospective candidates of Chicalim panchayat Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 11 :42 am Major consignment of international make cigarettes seized from two passengers Team Digital Goa - May 27, 2017, 9 :20 am