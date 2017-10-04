Man found dead in canal at Keri By Digital Goa - October 4, 2017, 9 :14 pm Dead body of one Atmaram Pundalik Naik(44) was found in a Canal at Keri village. Police informed that Atmaram was a driver and was a resident of Chovturo Wada, Keri, Sattari. Valpoi police are investigating the matter. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Will earn Rs 15 lakh per day from Mopa airport: Parrikar Digital Goa - October 4, 2017, 10 :27 pm Cong asks review of Goa coastal belt security Digital Goa - October 4, 2017, 10 :22 pm Man found dead in canal at Keri Digital Goa - October 4, 2017, 9 :14 pm IFFI delegate registration for 2017 begins Digital Goa - October 4, 2017, 9 :05 pm