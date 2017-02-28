Assembly session was called to comply with the constitutional mandate said governor Mridula Sinha in her address in the one day Goa Assembly Session that was held today and refrained from making comment on any policy of the government.

Governors address got over in less than 3 minutes time. 26 MLAs attended the session including 4 congress MLAs. This is mockery of democracy said opposition leader Pratapsing Rane while speaking to media.

Only 27 members including the Speaker attended the House of 31 of the 40-member State Assembly. Remaining members have resigned either as Independents or party MLAs to fight elections changing their political parties.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress on Tuesday accused Speaker and the BJP-led coalition government of using the national anthem to supress voices of the Opposition during the one-day session.