Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte has alleged that some police are partners in prostitution rackets being run by few Hotels in Mandrem constituency. “Police are also promoting drugs,” said Sopte.
“Police are involved in blackmailing too,” said Sopte referring to IRB Constables Shirodkars death in mysterious conditions.
