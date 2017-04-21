Manipal Hospital Goa declared a person brain dead for the first time in Goa. In the past there was no provision in the act to announce a person as brain dead. Recently an ordinance was issued enacting law to this effect. But panel of experts were appointed as per the specification of the Act few days back. This provision to announce a person brain dead will facilitate organ transplants.

“Organ transplant facility will be created in Goa soon,” said health minister Viswajit Rane. Presently only kidney transplant facility is available in Goa.