Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and other top functionaries of the party here will visit the homes of Scheduled Tribes members and nomadic cow-herders and have lunch with them, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of three years in office.Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goa unit President Vinay Tendulkar told a press conference in Panaji that the house-visits are part of a 15-day programme planned by the party to celebrate the third anniversary of the NDA government.