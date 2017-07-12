Many firms are interested in setting up plants to generate solar power in Goa informed Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar. Goa government has formulated solar power policy and the same has been kept open for public scrutiny and suggestions for the second time. “We have a target from center to generate 150 Megawatt solar power. The government is buying 31 megawatt solar power,” he added. “600 Megawatt is peak hour demand of Goa. We have sufficient power but infrastructure is needed,” said Madkaikar. Goa is receiving gas power, nuclear power and coal based power he added. NIT, Rajbhavan, PWD office at Tonca and Port trust are presently making use of solar energy .

“Saligao and Tuvem will get new sub stations. Government has signed agreement with REL in this regards. In fact, Saligao sub station will solve North Goa power woes to a large extent,” Madkaikar said.

The minister also stated that the consumers will get online bills which can also be accessed on mobiles very soon.