Alleging Scam in market Sopo tender the Mapusa Merchants Association(MMA) has called for a half day Mapusa Market Bandh on Monday 27 Feb.

“All establishments vendors ,traders ,shops ,stalls will remain closed till 12 noon. No shop or hotel or any merchant establishment including Vegetable market, Fish market, Mutton stalls will open on Monday morning,” stated MMA office bearers speaking to media at a press conference in Mapusa.

A massive Morcha will be taken to the Municipality at 9:30 am where the merchant leaders will meet the Municipality Chairperson and then the market will open at 12 noon stated MMA.